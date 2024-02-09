He Court of Instruction 3 of Cáceres has issued a provisional dismissal order for the former masseuse of the cycling team Astana Vicente Belda García and two others investigated for alleged crimes related to doping, but it keeps the case open against his father, Vicente Belda Vicedo, and the doctor Marcos Maynar, among others.

The Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López, an Astana rider, was once investigated in the operation, called Ilex, although later the Cáceres court, which is directing the investigation, withdrew his accusation.

The Cáceres court adopts provisional dismissal for Vicente Belda García, Luis Vicente Otin and Ángel Vázquez considering that there is no evidence to indicate that they committed the alleged crimes of which they had been accused.

The Prosecutor's Office had already requested the file for these three investigated, sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura (TSJEx).

However, the case continues for the doctor Marcos Maynar and former cyclist Vicente Belda Vicedo, as well as for two other people.

Throughout 2022, the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard opened an investigation into an alleged plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited drugs for doping of athletes.

Vicente Belda and his son, as sources close to the investigation told EFE at the time, would be related to the doctor and professor at the University of Extremadura (UEx) Marcos Maynar, who had already been arrested in May of that same year for the alleged crime of illegal trafficking of medicines, although he was released with charges after testifying in court

Five other people appeared in this alleged plot.

According to the investigation, the members of this alleged plot had specific missions, among them those of obtaining chemical components that they later mixed to make prohibited medications, including one used for doping, Menotropine.

According to sources, it was supposedly Maynar who prepared the athletes' training sessions, including a nutritional supplement with medications and substances prohibited in sports. And to prepare the “cocktail” the client's chances of winning in their competitions were always taken into account.

