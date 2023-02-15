Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Supermán López confronts Rigoberto Urán’s opinion on Colombian cycling

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Supermán López confronts Rigoberto Urán’s opinion on Colombian cycling


Miguel Ángel Supermán López

Miguel Ángel Supermán López.

Photo:

Courtesy Eder Garcés, Team Medellín

Miguel Angel Superman Lopez.

Rigo set up a debate with his reflection on the future of national pedaling.

Rigoberto Urán He started a debate in Colombian cycling after his strong and recent statements about the future of cycling in the country at an international level.

During the Bcaramanga National Road Championship Urán was sincere, and in his clear and direct style he reflected on the crisis of national cycling.

“What is the reality? That we don’t have any good cyclist in Colombia, there is nothing. The latest are called Sergio Higuita, Daniel Martínez, Santiago Buitrago,” Rigo told Paisadeportes.

Superman’s response

Miguel Ángel López, in the Giro d’Italia 2022.

Faced with this position, the cyclist ruled Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopezwho had a more optimistic speech.

“I say that there are cyclists. There are 200 under 23 riders. I don’t know if we are going to see someone else in the top 10 or winning a Tour de France or in a top 3 or top 5 in a big one, I don’t know, but there are no have to lose faith,” said Supermán in a dialogue with Caracol Radio.

“For that there is cycling in Colombia and racing and you have to support the training schools and work so that new champions come out,” added the cyclist.

SPORTS

