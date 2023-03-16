Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez has reported that after the management of his lawyers he is not being investigated by the court 4 of Caceres, Spainfor the concept of the doping scheme known as Operation Ilex.

“His alleged relationship with Dr. Marcos Maynar, investigated in the Ilex operation by the Spanish courts for an alleged drug distribution plot dedicated to doping, loses force by not appearing as investigated in the judicial proceedings. The one who is investigated is Vicente Belda García, masseuse of the Astana team and supposed recipient of Dr. Maynar’s medicines,” says López.

what was known

Lopez was fired from the team Astana at the end of last year, after his name appeared in the court investigating that doping plot.

“Pending the resolution of the dispute that he has with the Astana team in the TAS considering the unilateral breach of the contract illegal, the ICU has decided to block the bank guarantee of the Kazakh team in the amount of 1,700,000 euros for logical reasons in the cyclist’s claim and guarantee, in the case of obtaining the reason from the TAS, the payment of back wages and damages for the possible breach of the contract by the Astana Team”, says López, who is fighting his unfair dismissal.

In making the decision to terminate the contract, the group argued that it had discovered “new elements that show the probable connection of Miguel Ángel López with Dr. Mark Maynar”, who was arrested in May of this year for an investigation into the distribution of prohibited substances.

It is noted that the cyclist could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids- before the beginning of the past Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have motivated his withdrawal in the fourth stage, ”says the ABC newspaper.

And he added: “According to the documentation known by ABC, the menotropin would have been indicated by Dr. Maynar for the Colombian cyclist and sent to Hungary, where it would have allegedly been received by Vincent Belda Garciathe son of the former director vincent belda who works as a masseuse for Astana”.

López, in his statement, points out that “the cleanliness and transparency in the controls of the Colombian climber and the response of the UCI point to the prompt clarification of the facts and a close return of Miguel Ángel “Superman” López to the highest cycling competition world”.

It's been a wonderful year with him. @team_medellin

but I wanted to give them this status in front of my case ↪️ 📩 I will continue working motivated, giving my best for the challenges that come with the team 🚴‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lm3wsxEEeI — Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) March 15, 2023

To Colombia

All this problem forced him to accept the offer of the Team MedellinColombian team with which he has won this year.

López already has seven victories this year: Clásica de Villeta, stage and title in San Juan, Argentina, he was crowned national time trial champion, two stages and general of the Vuelta al Tolima.

