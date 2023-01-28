the aussie sam welsford (DSM) dominated the sixth and penultimate stage of the Tour of

Saint John-2023 in Argentina, while the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Medellín) continues to lead the general classification with only one round to go before the final flag.

In a sprint that was resolved by millimeters, Welsford prevailed with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes and 39 seconds, just ahead of the Irish Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe), the Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and the Dutch Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step).

For the title on Sunday

“Not that difficult, we went ahead for most of the day, the boys did a great job. One more step, it was important to spend the day without problems and ready to face the last day,” said ‘Supermán’ at the end of the stage .

“It’s important to arrive without wasting time because sometimes things happen, punctures, we’ve saved ourselves from that, we spent the day well, we got closer,” added the Colombian.

For Welsford, 27, it was the second victory of his career. The loss of the Colombian was known earlier Egan Bernalwho was in fourth place in the general classification, but the Ineos Grenadiers team announced in a statement its withdrawal from the competition during the sixth stage due to an injury to the left knee that was caused by a fall in the initial stage.

The Vuelta a San Juan will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the seventh and final stage, starting and finishing on the Circunvalación avenue that surrounds the city of

San Juan, with a distance of 112.7 km. ‘Supermán’ caresses the victory, but must ratify it in the final stage.

AFP

