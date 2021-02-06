The Arrowverse still has a lot to tell after the Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Proof of this is the launch of Superman & Lois, the new series, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch respectively, which will expand the universe of ‘Man of Steel’.

Recently, The CW channel shared a trailer for the show that shows the couple’s relationship in parallel with Superman’s responsibilities. Now, he decided to give birth to new images in which the ‘Man of Steel’ our all the powers at his disposal to fight evil.

Superman and Lois – official synopsis

After years of battling supervillains wreaking havoc in Metropolis and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, Superman and Lois Lane face one of the greatest challenges of their life – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities. What it takes to be working parents in today’s society.

In addition, both will have to worry about their children, Jonathan and Jordan, who will inherit the Kryptonian superpowers of the ‘Man of Steel’ as they get older, and the responsibility to maintain the legacy if that is the path they ultimately choose.

Who is who in Superman and Lois?

Tyler Hoechlin – Clark Kent / Superman

Elizabeth Tulloch – Lois Lane

Jordan Elsass – Jonathan Kent

Alexander Garfin – Jordan Kent

Emmanuelle Chriqui – Lana Lang

Erik Valdez – Kyle Cushing

Dylan Walsh – Sam Lane

Superman & Lois It has its premiere date scheduled for next Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the United States, followed by a special of Superman & Lois: legacy of hope, on The CW.