Superman & Lois will return in the fall of 2024, its new season already presents us with the closure of the story of the man of steel, and a new trailer lets us see everything we can expect now that we are in the final stretch.

Season four of Superman & Lois will adapt “The Death of Superman” which is one of the comics (1990s) in which Superman and Doomsday die by the other’s hand. In this way the accounts are “settled”, since the villain (mutant version) is sent by Lex Luthor.

In this way we would see one of the shocking endings of one of the most iconic heroes on television. Let us remember that the inevitable end of the heroes is to disappear and leave a space for a new heroic bastion, as we have already mentioned about the figure of the hero in other series Record of Ragnarok: the end of the heroes; and well, we are right at this point.

The trailer for Superman & Lois allows us to see our hero’s cape torn apart in the middle of the galaxy, making the scarlet color of the fabric look even more terrifying.

Prior to that The villain is seen dragging Kent into the abyss of spacetogether they stand there while the mutant explodes, after which we only see the cape that freezes in a wave.

Source: DC

Then, on Earth, Lois’ tears are unleashed and everyone must say goodbye to the hero. So the hero’s fate is sealed and the trailer makes it clear. Are you ready for the long-awaited finale of the installment?

When does Superman & Lois season 4 come out?

The new and final season will arrive on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Season One: 15 episodes (2021).

Season two: 15 episodes (2022).

Season three: 13 episodes (2023).

Season four: 10 episodes (2024).

Previous seasons of the series are available at Prime Video and Max. It was reported that the first chapter will have a special duration of two hours.

