Superman: Legacy This is one of the films that generates the most expectations for the new DC universe. After all, this will be the one that marks the beginning of the new era under the command of James Gunn. He has just finished filming, so his director shared a message on social media.

Through his Instagram account, James Gunn shared a photo with most of the cast of Superman: Legacy. Apparently after finishing filming, they decided to go skiing in the snow to celebrate. Below the image, the director wrote a post thanking the cast and fans who have faith in the film.

‘Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s been an honor. The destination is the movie, but the journey was the humor and the laughter and the emotions and the ideas and the magic that we shared together on the set. For that I am eternally grateful.‘ Says James Gunn who Now he will surely dedicate himself fully to the post-production process.

Superman: Legacy Its release date is scheduled for July 11, 2025.There’s still less than a year left for James Gunn to put the finishing touches, add special effects and put together all the footage for the film. Hopefully, with this completion of filming, it won’t be long before we receive our first trailer.

What do we know about Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will be another reboot of the DC universe, which is why we will now see a whole new cast of actors in iconic roles. Despite this, James Gunn assured that it will not be an origin story, but will instead introduce us to a Kal-El already established as a protector of justice.

Its plot is still a mystery but we know that its villains will be Lex Luthor and the Engineer. Characters such as Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl will also appear as a group of heroes under the command of Maxwell Lord. We’re sure to get more information as the film gets closer to its release. Do you think this is what DC needs to dominate the movie scene again?

