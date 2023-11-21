













According to this medium, the actor has already signed to play this villain in Superman Legacy. There is still no official confirmation from Warner Bros. or director James Gunn, However, Deadline usually has quite accurate information.

Curiously, Nicholas Hoult was one of the most famous actors to give life to the last son of Krypton. Although she didn’t get the role, perhaps her audition was good enough to secure her the role of the evil businessman.

Superman Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025 and will serve as the first film in the new DCU under the command of James Gunn. Did you like this choice for Lex Luthor or would you have preferred someone else?

What do we know about Superman Legacy?

Superman Legacy It will be written and directed by James Gunn himself. This will not be an origin story, but will show us an already established man of steel. Furthermore, the director promised that this version will once again be happy and hopeful.

Source: DC Comics

As for its plot, not many details are known. What we know is that The Engineer will be one of the villains and now that we have Lex Luthor, they will likely join forces. What other surprises do you think await us with this film?

