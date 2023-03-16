Not exactly surprisingly, the confirmation arrives that James Gunn it will be there director Of Superman: Legaciesthe new film centered on the famous DC Comics super-hero, which will also be written by Gunn himself, continuing in his role as general supervisor of the film productions based on the license of the publishing house in question.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point,” wrote Gunn, “I was offered the chance to work on Superman years ago, I initially said no because I didn’t feel I had a way that was unique and exciting to give to Superman the importance he deserves.

“Then, a little less than a year ago, I saw an avenue, in various ways centered around the idea of ​​Superman’s legacy – how both his Kryptonian parents and his parents from Kansas have found a way to shape the identity of the character and lead him to the choices he makes”.

“In short, I love the film script and I’m incredibly excited about this journey,” said Gunn. According to Peter Safran, co-president of DC Studios, he considers Superman: Legacy “the very beginning of the DCU”, i.e. the DC Universe that aims to oppose the MCU as an organic universe and interconnected of the various stories that will come to the cinema.

According to the authors, more than just an origin story, Superman: Legacy focuses on balancing the Kryptonian heritage and his training as a human. We have learned that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman and for this James Gunn has also responded to the criticisms of the recast of the character.