Superman: Legacies will be the first film dedicated to Azzurrone DC in the new cinematic universe that is about to be born from the mind of Gunn and Safran. Objectively we consider it a sensible choice given that we are talking about a hero that everyone knows.

The idea is to highlight the gray areas left open about the origins of the myth, while in contrast the hero will face his path on the screen:

Is working. He is a journalist. He works at the Daily Planet. Again, we are entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed. Does this mean Batman might be a couple years older than Superman? Yes, he could be.

He has declared James Gunnstating that his Superman it’s not a Super-Boy as many thought but it would be a point of view that embraces the philosophy of Superman “before he reveals himself to the world” that is, a gray area in which the public does not see who saves people or foils a robbery but only notices the result and the rest, this vision was also adopted by the cartoons of the 80s – 90s in which it was not certain who was working to save the unfortunate from the point of view of the public. The idea is excellent, off to the realization without Henry Cavill who, as we know, was ushered out the door some time ago.