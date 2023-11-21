Finally, the name of the actor who will play Lex Luthor in the new DC movie, ‘Superman: Legacy’. Nicholas Hoult will be the one who will give life to the historical villain of ‘Man of Steel’ in the film that will be directed by James Gunn. This will be the British actor’s second foray into superhero films, after playing Hank McKoy, Beast, in the most recent X-Men saga, which began in 2011 and consisted of 5 installments.

However, the role of Lex Luthor was not Hoult’s first alternative, since he auditioned to play Clark Kent in the aforementioned film, a role that will finally be played by David Corenswet.

YOU CAN SEE: David Corenswet will be Superman in a new film: will he surpass Henry Cavill?

Nicholas Hoult will be Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’

The 33-year-old actor, who previously participated in films such as ‘Clash of the Titans’ (2010), ‘Jack the Giant Slayer’ (2013), ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015), etc. and also in series like ‘Skins’, he will play the role of Lex Luthor in the relaunch of the cinematographic universe of D.C.which will be headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and, in this way, he will replace Jesse Eisenberg, who occupied that role in ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’.

Nicholas Hoult played Beast in the latest X-Men saga. Photo: 20th Century Fox

This news was announced by the Deadline portal, after various Hollywood insiders spread the rumor of his hiring on social networks. Nevertheless, Warner Bros.the study in charge of the project, has not yet issued an official statement on its selection.

YOU CAN SEE: Isabela Merced, actress of Peruvian origin, will play the new ‘Falcon Girl’ in ‘Superman: Legacy’

What other actors will be in ‘Superman: Legacy’?

Nicholas Hoult is not the only name mentioned to be in ‘Superman: Legacy’, since the actors to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane are already fully confirmed. As we mentioned previously, David Corenswet will be the new Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan She will play the role of the journalist for the Daily Planet of Metropolis.

For their part, Isabela Merced, María Gabriela de Faría, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan and Skyler Gisondo are also the actors who will be present in ‘Superman: Legacy’, and will play Hawkgirl, The Engineer, Green Lantern, Metamorfo and Jimmy Olsen, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicolas Cage appears as Superman in ‘The Flash’: he almost was 25 years ago and finally shone in DC