Nicholas Hoult will be Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacyaccording to the latest reports published on Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter: the actor, initially in contention for the role of Clark Kent, would have obtained the role of the villain in the film directed by James Gunn.

After the announcement of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy will eventually feature Hoult, though in a different part than what the interpreter imagined.

According to reports, once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, Warner Bros. intends to formalize the agreement with the actor, although for the moment the company has not wanted to make any statements on the matter.