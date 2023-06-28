Superman: Legacies is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the new DCU created by James Gunn. The actors who will play Clark Kent and Lois Lane will be respectivelyand David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

David Corenswet was the star of Hollywoodminiseries by Netflix which narrates the vicissitudes of several boys intent on entering the world of cinema when Hollywood was at the first stirrings of its hegemony.

Rachel Brosnahan on the other hand, she was the protagonist for 43 episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel of which he played the protagonist or Miriam “Midge” Maisel available on Prime Video.

The wait for this project could not be more frenetic, both for the fans eager to see the Azzurrone on the big screen once again, both for the Major and at the moment with the box office flop of The Flash with Ezra Miller she seems to be eager to move on and find new blue skies to sail, perhaps in a red cape.

The wait, however, will be long because the film Superman: Legacies it will not arrive before 2025 and therefore to know the story of this non-adult but boy Supes we will have to wait another two long years while for now we will be satisfied by Blue Beettle arriving in August in theaters worldwide.