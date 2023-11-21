Superman: Legacy he found his too Lex Luthorone of the main antagonists of the superhero will in fact be played in this new film by the British actor Nicholas Hoult. Among the latest successful films in which you may have noticed him we find The Menu, in which he starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. The news comes from reliable sources close to the production, who spoke exclusively with journalists from Deadline.

In the last few days they have been the presence of some actors has been confirmed for as many central roles in the new chapter on Superman. Clark Kent will be interpreted by David Corensweta new and fresh face in Hollywood, known for playing prominent roles in series The Politician And Hollywoodboth directed by Ryan Murphy.

Within a short time, further names, even better known ones, came to light: the Emmy-winning actress Rachel Brosnahanwho will play the role of Lois Lane. The role of the villain Engineer it was instead entrusted to the actress Maria Gabriela de Faria.

The director of this new chapter on the DC superhero will be James Gunna face already known among fans of cine-comics, having also directed the Marvel saga of Guardians of the Galaxy and the second chapter of Suicide Squad. Gunn also took care of the casting choices. The film has a theatrical release date ofJuly 11, 2025.