James Gunndirector of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Suicide Squad, is currently at work on the highly anticipated Superman film “Superman Legacy“. The film is arriving in theaters in 2025 but the director has decided to reveal some juicy information via his Twitter.

To be exact, Gunn revealed in preview the chosen cast for the brand new Superman Legacy but, as we will see, someone is still missing… let’s find out who will be the interpreters of the famous Man of Steel saga.

In the role of Superman you will be David Corenswetactor known for his role in The Policeman.

In the role of the enchanting Lois Lane we have instead Rachel Brosnahanwho rose to prominence for her performances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and House of Cards

As Green Lantern we find Nathan Fillionfrom Firefly

The young one Isabella Merced will be Hwakgirl: we know the actress thanks to the film Father of the Bride

Edi Gathegiwho appeared in X-Men: First Class, will be Mr. Terrific

And finally we have Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as Metamorpho

Still in doubt who will play Lex Luthor, some sources suggest Alexander Skarsgard, while others hint at Nicholas Hoult.

As reported by Gunn himself, Legacy it won’t be the classic Superman movie and will not bother to illustrate the origins of the character again, but will be set in a period of full affirmation of the Justice League.