On the occasion of the end of filming of the new Superman movie in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, the director of this movie, James Gunn, shared a message about it. This was through his account on Threads.

In his post on this social network, Gunn mentioned that they finished six weeks of filming in this metropolis. There he revealed that it was less than a year ago that he explored this city before selecting it to work on this film.

He also shared that Clevelanders would stop him on the street and thank him for filming Superman on their streets. This happened to him dozens of times while he was doing his job.

The filmmaker praised the work of the background actors and actresses in the film, who always applauded after the shots. He also pointed out that it was precisely in this city that the creators of this superhero, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, conceived him.

Fountain: Threads.

For James Gunn that was something ‘stimulating’ and stressed how delighted he was with Cleveland working with Superman. That’s why he commented ‘I thank you all a thousand times for being our friends and partners on this film. I love you all.’.

However, that doesn’t mean work is over. Filming will actually continue in other US cities, Gunn told a fan via Threads.

What James Gunn said was ‘We’re not done filming yet; there are still a couple of weeks left. We only did it in Cleveland. And there’s still a lot to do… but we’re getting closer!!’According to some estimates, everything will be over by the end of July or beginning of August 2024.

After that, there will be editing, adding special effects and perhaps reshooting some scenes. Superman will be released worldwide on July 11, 2025.

