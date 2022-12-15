It took many fans of the Man of Steel by surprise that Henry Cavill will use his social networks to announce that after speaking with James Gunn and Peter Safran he would stop being Superman. The question is, does this decision affect The Batman and Robert Pattinson in any way? DC S

A rumor spread that pointed to The Batman as the new hub for DC movies, however, James Gunn himself said that this information was false. Technically what will happen is that the film starring Robert Pattinson will continue with its own continuity.

Now, to make things even more clear, director Matt Reeves, the commissioner for the live-action Batman film, says he likes the way James Gunn is handling this subject of rumours.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

On the other hand, it is worth noting that we are not going to have more than one Bruce Wayne in the new universe of DC movies, especially since David Zaslav, the head honcho behind Warner Bros. denied it.

Likewise, the future that James Gunn is planning is barely being built. We’ll see if in the medium term they end up canceling the Aquaman or The Flash projects.

DC Studios should gradually announce its plans related or not to The Batman

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced to be in charge of everything that has to do with the cinema of Detective Comics under the name of DC Studios, we already saw a couple of cancellations and adjustments in the calendars of the films.

we will no longer have Wonder Woman 3which will surely retire gal gadot as a character and Henry Cavill as Superman, who was more set to return as the Man of Steel after what we saw in Black Adam.

Although it is not known how we will have a new Batman in the new DC movies, what is a fact is that a Blue Bettle movie is confirmed that should already be in the first steps of production.

Likewise, James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a statement that they stand ready to collaborate with talented writers, directors and actors in a world they will create and integrate..

