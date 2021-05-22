Miguel Ángel López has certified in the Tour of Andalusia his first victory in a general stage in stages with the Movistar jersey. The Colombian, after a difficult start to the year, gradually refines his form and, in the Andalusian race, has managed to show his best version. His triumph in the queen stage on Thursday in the Sierra de Segura and his strength in defending his final position allow him to face the final stretch of preparation for the Tour de France, his great goal, full of optimism. He was accompanied on the podium by Tolhoek (Jumbo) and a Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural) who signed the best Spanish performance.

All after a very eventful final day, with surprises and mishaps down to the last meter. First because the port of Geoda, located just over five kilometers from the Pulpí goal, caused a great selection due to the strong rhythm of Ineos. The British team worked to get Ethan Hayter to impose his top speed at the end. And the Londoner managed to finish off and get his second partial victory, but more by little luck of his rivals than by his own skill.

And it is that the arrival experienced an almost surreal picture. Hayter sprinted from far away, allowing Daryl Impey (Israel) and Robert Stannard (BikeExchange) to progress down the left side of the road. However, Impey’s trajectory was not totally straight and Stannard, who was trying to overtake him, ended up touching the South African’s wheel with a catastrophic result for both: the two cyclists went to the ground and they ended up lying just before the finish line. Hayter, who in normal conditions looked like he was going to be overcome, ended up taking the victory while his rivals suffered from the blow and discussed responsibility for his accident.

Final podium: Tolhoek, López and Amezqueta.

Luis Angel Gomez / Photogomezspo



Classification 5th stage

1 HAYTER Ethan (INEOS) 2:27:12

2 WALSLEBEN Philipp (Alpecin) mt

3 SKUJIŅŠ Toms (Trek) mt

4 LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel (Movistar) mt

General ranking

1 LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel (Movistar) 21:06:55

2 TOLHOEK Antwan (Jumbo) at 20

3 AMEZQUETA Julen (Caja Rural) at 1:10

4 RODRIGUEZ Carlos (Ineos) at 1:43