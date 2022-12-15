It has been just over two months since actor Henry Cavill, had announced to the whole world that he would return to take on the role of Superman, in the new film in the DC cinematic universe. Unfortunately, plans are changing in the house of DC and Superman played by the English actor it no longer seems to find space.

It was Henry Cavill who shared this sad news through his official profile Instagrampublishing a post, in which he wrote:

I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and I have sad news for everyone. Apparently, I won’t be returning as Superman. This all comes after I was told by the studio to announce my return in October, prior to their hiring; this news is not easy to break, but such is life. The changing of the guard is always something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved with the new universe the best of luck and all the happiness in the world. For those who have been by my side for years…we may be sad for a while, but then we have to remember that Superman is always around. Everything he represents still exists and the examples he created for us are still here! My turn to don the cape is over, but what Superman means will never end. It’s been a fun journey with all of you, with his ups and downs.

We had already learned the news a few days ago, through some rumors confirmed by James Gunn himself, but reading the words of whoever lent his face, spirit and body to the character of Superman really brought us a lot of sadness.