Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, many people have access to a series of tools to fulfill their wildest desires. Some have dedicated themselves to reimagining classics with a modern visual flair, while others have created original ideas. This is the case of a fan, who shows us what a game of Superman with this engine.

Recently, the user known as TeaserPlay shared a video showing us the concept for a Superman game. Here we can see the Man of Steel in Metropolis, only to travel to the Moon, and then return to Earth.. Although we do not see more concrete concepts, it does present a rather interesting idea.

Unlike Batman, Superman hasn’t had the same luck in this medium. The only game that many remember about this character is the Nintendo 64 title, and no one speaks positively about this installment. Actually, it was in 2006 when the last game of this hero hit the market. However, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a few months away we will see the Man of Steel again in this mediumalbeit as an antagonist.

Editor’s Note:

We need a Superman game. There are many ways this character can have an adventure with Arkham-like combat. Even Rocksteady has surely already had ideas about it.

Via: TeaserPlay