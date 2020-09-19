With 3 minutes and 43 seconds to go until the third quarter ended, something happened at Disney. A alley oop by Rajon Rondo for Dwight Howard evoked bygone eras and sparked memories in the minds of some fans. Some that are not so far away temporarily speaking, but that have been forgotten little by littleEither because of the stubbornness put by both players to do it and because of the development of a new type of game that dominates the NBA and that is far from the one practiced in their day by these two players. With that wonderful pass, very well resolved by the Los Angeles center, the Lakers transferred us to the basketball of a decade ago, one in which Rondo was one of the most respected playmakers in the competition and Howard was a dominant center called to inherit the Legacy of a Shaquille O’Neal in his last years. From 2008 to 2012, both stars (it is what they were then) lived the best moments of their careers, before heading to destinations far from Massachusetts or Florida to begin a gradual fall into hell that damaged their reputation and made them the laughingstock of the League, in shadows of who they were and who had become eternal ones indicated by the fans, either because of his character or because of his poor attitudes (not aptitudes) on the track.

This feeling was always more pronounced in the pivot than the point guard. After all, his talent was greater, as were the promises that hovered around his figure. And in contrast to the moments of glory in which Rondo was lit the light bulb (always in playoffs), Howard was weighed heavily by the responsibility they put on his shoulders. One that he never knew how to manage and that ended with a very bad experience in Los Angeles, a passage of few lights and many shadows by Rockets, years lost in Hawks and Hornets and even more lost in Washington, where he only played 9 games last year. After facing the ever-slow agony of injuries, Howard lost weight and took advantage of DeMarcus Cousins’ injury to sniff out his possible redemption, his total reconciliation with the fans and with himself in the place where his fall began. And he is doing it, adopting and accepting a secondary role that has made him leave the bench in 67 of the 69 games he has played this season and without looking at a statistic that has dropped (7.5 + 7.3) to focus on be a good companion and constant support for yours. He showed it in the series against the Rockets, in which he only played 16 minutes: “It is not a situation that I like, but when I am on the bench I try to leave all the negative vibes out“, said the pivot. And, of course, he was seen as participative on the bench and always cheering on his team.

When his time has come, the pivot has responded. Has done it in regular season and he did it in the first game of the West finals against that unexpected rival, the Nuggets, who have promised to wage a war that they have not yet given. They only held the first quarter (36-38 above) driven by a Jokic who went to 11 points and only scored 10 more in the rest of a game in which he had continuous foul problems. And in which he could not with a Howard who came out in the second quarter ready to eat the world, helping in defense and attack (2 steals and 2 blocks as soon as he left) and driving the Serbian mad, who did not stop him from take fouls. 3 before halftime, the same as Murray, following the general trend of a duel in which the Lakers had already taken 24 free throws at halftime, 37 at the end (28 from Denver). A lot of firewood in the area and a rival who accused the fatigue of two consecutive series to seven games, with two historical comebacks that, how could it be otherwise, take their toll. Jokic finished with 21 points in a gray game, the same as Murray. In the first period they had 20 points and 6 assists combined, but the rhythm was unable to keep up and at halftime the Lakers were in command of 11 (70-59) and gave the feeling of doing it for much more after leaving their rivals without scoring a single field shot for more than five minutes.

Rondo, LeBron and Davis

The Lakers sentenced in the third quarter, which went 24 up: 103-79 with a 33-20 partial. And the collective display was tremendous, with Rondo and LeBron adding 18 assists combined at the end of the period, and 20 of the 33 the Angelenos handed out in the game. LeBron stayed at 15 + 6 + 12 and it didn’t take much bragging to make it work., being able to rest in the final part of a duel that experienced a certainly useless procedure in a last period that began as it ended, with everything sentenced, and that only served so that the Nuggets could slightly make up the result. Howard finished with 13 points in 16 minutes, the same ones he played in all the semifinals, Markieff added 9, Kuzma 11 and an exceptional Caldwell-Pope 18. Rondo stayed at 7 points, 9 assists and 2 steals, and has gotten into the top ten top attendees in playoff history beating Michael Jordan, with another more than correct performance that only certifies that in the playoffs he is a different man. And then there is Davis: 37 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, with 12 of 21 shooting from the field and +15 on the court. The Nuggets have no one to defend him, their natural pairing is Millsap and Jokic risks a lot with fouls when he gets on top of him. And vice versa, the story is radically different, of course. Because Davis can defend everyone and everything. As much as the Best Defender award went to another great defender, joining him in passing with the MVP.

Ultimately, Frank Vogel’s team takes the lead in the first game of the series for the first time in a playoffs in which they started by losing the first two rounds. With a collaborative game and three fantastic quarters (it cost them the first one) they have dominated an opponent who arrives tired and who will have to die on the court to avoid going 2-0 that could smell definitive. It does not seem that the tonic of the comeback against a rival will be repeated completely and clearly more solid, in substance and form, than the two they have had so far. And there is still a LeBron that has yet to be fully exploited, who already makes spectacular statistics by himself and who is still calm, crouched, waiting for the moment to come to the rescue of his team when he is in trouble and approaching, slowly but surely, a ring that he does not know if he will achieve it but that he can definitively give him his place in history. The king he meets Mike Malone from his first stint with the Cavs, when he was Mike Brown’s assistant (he was in the 2007 Finals). Something that, of course, will not generate doubts … after all, with a shadow like the one he projects and 17 years in the League, there are few that he has not crossed paths with. The Lakers continue to dream of recovering the lost glory and LeBron of taking the crown and reconquering the world. With Davis, Rondo, Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green (8 points today), Caruso … and with Superman, of course. That still, with almost 35 years, is able to fly. In case someone had forgotten.