James Gunn has announced that Superman filming has wrappedas part of a message through which the director wanted to thank all the people involved in this ambitious project, from the cast to the crew.

“Filmmaking is complete. God bless our cast and crew for their dedication, creativity and hard work in bringing this project to life,” Gunn wrote. “I have decided to make a film about a good man in a world that isn’t always good.”

“And the goodness, the kindness and the love that I encountered daily on the set they inspired me and pushed me to keep going when I felt too exhausted to move on my own. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

“It was an honor. The destination was Superman, but in the journey there was the fatigue, the laughter, the emotions, the ideas and the magic that we shared together on the set, and for this I will always be grateful to you.”