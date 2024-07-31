The shooting of the film of Superman directed by James Gunnwhich this time sees the actor David Corenswet in the role of the Man of Steel, are officially finished. As witnessed by the page DiscussingFilmthe announcement was made by the director himself, who emotionally commented on the filming period using these words:

“God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity and hard work brought this project to life. I set out to make a film about a good man in a world that is not always so good. And the kindness, the gentleness, and the love I encountered on set every day inspired me and pushed me forward when I felt too exhausted to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It was an honor. The destination was Superman, but the journey was full of hard work, laughter, emotions, ideas and magic that we shared together on set – and for that I will be forever grateful”

As reported by the well-known Twitter page, work on the set for Superman has ended, with its release in theaters scheduled for summer 2025 and, as of today, those for another highly anticipated film begin for next year: we are talking about the new Fantastic Four movie which, finally, has a definitive name.



