Unfortunately, it has become known that one of the members of the production of the new movie Supermandirected by James Gunn, has died. According to a report, this person committed suicide outside Trilith Studios, near Atlanta, where this film is currently being shot, causing a complete halt to the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Wednesday, July 24, at 6:47 AM, Fayetteville police found the body of this crew member in his car at Trilith Studios. According to the preliminary report provided by Austin Dunn, captain of the local police, the victim shot himself. At this time, no crime is suspected of having been committed by a third party.

Upon release of this information, James Gunn made the decision to completely suspend filming of the movie last WednesdayHowever, everything returned to normal yesterday, Thursday, July 25. Currently, the Superman movie is in its final days of filming, and this process is expected to come to an end as planned.

At the moment, The reason behind the suicide is unknown, although the possibility that it was the result of a case of depression is not ruled out.which may or may not have been caused by his work. At this time, there is no statement from Warner Bros. regarding this event, and it is likely that they will not. In most cases, these types of events receive some sort of honor during the credits.

We remind you that the movie of Superman James Gunn's DCU will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Author’s Note:

This is a very sad case. Suicide is a very serious matter, and it is important to know what led this person to commit this act. If it was something caused by the film, it must be known, but if it was something more personal, one must keep a little distance.

