The “advertising” campaign was curious and certainly of great impact, and Superman Buffon’s “homecoming” had made one part of Parma dream (the other had instead contested with a banner). But those fifty seconds of video, made to announce the purchase of the 2006 world champion goalkeeper, cost the club dearly.

the case

–

Reading the latest Parma report, in fact, it was discovered that after the publication of the film, taken by many media outlets, Warner Bros Entertainment, an American film and television production and distribution company, reported that the symbol that distinguishes from always Superman – on which WB holds the intellectual property rights – had been used without the necessary authorization. The parties, however, in a few months have found a solution to resolve the issue: Parma will pay the American giant 15,000 euros, a figure considered consistent with the amount set aside for risks as at 31 December 2021. Case closed, therefore. Among other things, the video in question did not bring very well: Parma, in fact, did not return to fly … in Serie A, despite Superman Buffon.