Regardless of the negativity surrounding it at the moment Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the not very rosy prospects that seem to be looming on the horizon for the game, which still represents a production of great importance for the publisher, the Bloomberg journalist also reveals some interesting background on the development team.

Schreier points out that these impressions seem anything but positive, which does not make the road easy for the new Warner Bros action film, which on the other hand has never had an easy life since its first appearance, among the public and the press.

The well-known journalist of Bloomberg, Jason Schreier published an in-depth article in these hours on Rocksteady probably taking advantage of the recent first impressions published by the press on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and denying the rumor about the existence of a Superman game .

No Superman

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League appears to have a difficult road ahead

A rumor that has gained considerable traction among fans and alleged leakers is denied: that is, the fact that Rocksteady had previously worked on a game about Superman, which apparently has not no foundationaccording to Schreier.

Rocksteady has never proposed a Superman game, nor has such a title ever been proposed to the team, according to some internal sources, at least for the last 10 years of the company. After the launch of Batman: Arkham Knight, Rocksteady worked on Batman VR and then began work on a unannounced multiplayer gamewhich was supposed to be based on an unreleased franchise.

This project never seems to have taken off, or in any case it never emerged clearly. In any case, in 2016 a Suicide Squad game being worked on at Warner Bros. Montreal was cancelled, and in 2017 the franchise passed into the hands of Rocksteady, which practically from that year continued work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

This also makes us understand the importance of the game in question: it is the project on which the team has worked for almost seven years and in which, presumably, both Rocksteady and Warner Bros. have invested a lot, so its results will have a notable resonance. In the meantime, you can get to know him better in our review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.