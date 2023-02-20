Superman Awakens it only lasts three and a half minutes. It’s a animated short film dedicated to the man of steel created by the brothers Antonis and Stavros Fylladitis with the Unreal Engine 5. The final result is so convincing that someone has mistaken it for the video game trailer.

The incident originated on the Resetera forum where a clip of Superman Awakens posing as stolen material. Players’ expectations immediately skyrocketed, also because it’s done really well.

Superman Awakens | Fan Made CGI Short Film from Antonis Fylladitis hon Vimeo.

However, the truth was soon revealed, thanks to a link that directed to Unreal Engine 5 suberedditwhere in reality Super Awakens was presented for what it is, namely the work of two amateur artists.

The video is accompanied by the narration of Superman himself, played by actor Daniel Zbel, who fights with his inner demons by asking questions about his place in the world.

The premises are actually excellent, at least for those who love the character. Too bad there is no game behind it. Anyone wishing to play Superman can do so in Multiversus or can wait for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League where he will play the villain. Otherwise there is always retrogaming.