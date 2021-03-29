The Arrowverse He still has a lot to tell after the Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Proof of this is the launch of Superman and Lois, the new series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, which will expand the universe of the Man of Steel.

Also, the show will have a total of 15 episodes in its first season. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be divided into two parts in order to safely record the missing content.

Under this premise, the Superman and Lois Chapter 6 will delay its premiere until Tuesday, May 18, 2021 through The CW channel . The episode will be available starting at 9:00 pm, United States time. In Spain, the series will air through the HBO streaming service a day later and at the same time.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the fiction does not yet have an official means of diffusion, so it will have to wait for a statement from the chain to confirm its broadcast.

Superman and Lois, Chapter 6 – Trailer

Superman and Lois – official synopsis

After years of taking on supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, Superman (Clark Kent), and the most popular journalist in comics, Lois Lane, They will fight one of the greatest challenges of their life: dealing with all the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society.

Likewise, Clark and Lois also have to worry about whether their children, Jonathan and Jordan, will inherit the Man of Steel’s Kryptonian superpowers as they get older.