Superman and Lois premiered the first episode of its first season the last 23 of February and enchanted thousands of fans for showing a new stage of the powerful superhero with his family.

Due to the success of the series, a recent statement by the television network The CW (via TV Line) detailed that the program starring the ‘Iron Man‘ will have a second installment.

The announcement was made this Tuesday by the executive director of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, who said he was satisfied with the good audience reception that the first chapter of Superman and Lois had.

“Superman and Lois’s phenomenal multiplatform debut, which delivered us in a big way both linearly and streaming, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera. especially in this challenging environment, ”said the manager.

Likewise, the director explained that they are 13 the CW series that will have a sequel. “We are delighted to now have two new bona fide hits in Superman and Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for the next installment.” , ended.

Superman and Lois – official synopsis

After years of taking on supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to annihilate the human race; the world’s most famous superhero, Superman, aka Clark Kent, and the most popular journalist in comics, Lois Lane, face one of the greatest challenges of their life: dealing with all the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society.

Likewise, Clark and Lois must also worry about whether their children, Jonathan and Jordan, will inherit the Kryptonian superpowers of the ‘Man of Steel’ as they get older.