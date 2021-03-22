The Arrowverse still has a lot to tell after the Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Proof of this is the launch of Superman and Lois, the new series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, which will expand the universe of the Man of Steel.

Also, the show will have a total of 15 episodes in its first season. Next, we share the details about the premiere of the popular show. Check the trailer, air time, the characters and everything you need to know about chapter 5 of the fiction.

What time does episode 5 of Superman and Lois premiere?

The Superman and Lois Chapter 5 the Tuesday, March 23, 2021 through The CW channel . The episode will be available starting at 9:00 pm, United States time. In Spain, the series will be broadcast through the HBO streaming service one day later and at the same time.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the fiction does not yet have an official means of diffusion, so it will have to wait for a statement from the chain to confirm its broadcast.

Superman and Lois, Chapter 5 – Trailer

Superman and Lois – official synopsis

After years of taking on supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, Superman (Clark Kent), and the most popular journalist in comics, Lois Lane, They will fight one of the greatest challenges of their life: dealing with all the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society.

Likewise, Clark and Lois also have to worry about whether their children, Jonathan and Jordan, will inherit the Man of Steel’s Kryptonian superpowers as they get older.

Who is who in Superman and Lois?

Tyler Hoechlin – Clark Kent / Superman

Elizabeth Tulloch – Lois Lane

Jordan Elsass – Jonathan Kent

Alexander Garfin – Jordan Kent

Emmanuelle Chriqui – Lana Lang

Erik Valdez – Kyle Cushing

Dylan Walsh – Sam Lane.