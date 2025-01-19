The publisher ECC, owner of the rights to DC in Spain, warns that it is stopping sending new orders to stores and unleashes rumors about the future of its series
Metropolis is under siege. The dark Brainiac has put Superman on the ropes. His army of Czarnians has begun to terrorize the world and kidnap people with powers, including the family of the man of steel, who in desperation will put himself in the hands of the despicable…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Superman #Batman #kidnapped #readers
Leave a Reply