Among the teams that will present their own line-up different from that of last season there will also be theAlpha Tauri, with confirmed Yuki Tsunoda who will share the Faenza team’s garage with full-time rookie Nyck de Vries. Yet, history could have presented different conditions if it hadn’t been for the sporting regulation which provides for a number of points necessary for the achievement of Superlicensenot reached by Colton Hertha. The American, who will participate in the next IndyCar season still at the wheel of the Andretti Autosport team, had in fact been targeted by AlphaTauri and Helmut Marko as Pierre Gasly’s replacement for the 2023a scenario that did not materialize due to Herta’s insufficient points in optics

In an attempt to recover them, Herta had made a request to Scott GoodyearRace Director of the F3 and US F4, to be able to participate in the first category, recognized by the FIA and therefore valid in order to obtain points. However, as told by Goodyear himself a Racer to Racersuch a request would have been rejected by the FIA: “We grant Superlicense points to drivers participating in our series and if you win this country’s F3, F4 or Formula Regional, you get more points than if you win the Indy Lights championship. – has explained – Bryan Hertha (Colton’s father, ed) he had called me in July to see if we could run Colton in our F3 series, as he needed to score more points.

However, despite the positive opinion of Goodyear, the transition to the minor categories of IndyCar has been denied: “We were approving the requestbut failed to obtain clearance from the FIA to be able to run and have the opportunity to earn points – he added – it has been difficult. The F3 teams and drivers were ecstatic, as they thought someone of Colton’s caliber would be coming to race in F3 and they could have a real opportunity to see how their skills match up to someone who is one of the best drivers around in the United States”.

AlphaTauri unable to field Colton Herta in F1 – a prospect that fascinated Helmut Marko – has signed Nyck DeVries who will be at the start in the Circus for the first time as owner driver.