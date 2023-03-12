The three spikers from the Veneto (Mozic, Keita and Sapozhkov) launch Stoytchev’s team to fifth place. The defeat of the pontini promotes the Lombards to the playoffs
Verona-Cisterna 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20) Verona conquers the victory that was needed and secures the fifth place by overtaking Cisterna in the last race of the regular season. Verona is looking for the seventh consecutive victory in this final phase of the season. There is a good audience at the sports hall, including the mayor of the city, Damiano Tommasi sitting in the stands and Stoytchev restarts with the “usual” formation with Sapozhkov on the pitch from the first minute. Verona’s reception resists and the home team runs away. Cisterna who clings to the last chances to get to eighth place, fails to worry Verona who makes the difference with the block (6 in the set), in addition to the broadsides that come from the Russian giant who scores 6 points only in the first set. Soli calls the team together, but you can’t see the difference. Even more so in the second set when on 8 all Keita recovers a ball in defense. The Malian instinctively hits it with sliding (and overturned!!!) feet, manages to direct it towards his teammate, Rok Mozic, who fearlessly exploits this atypical lift for the overtaking point. It’s a roar at the Veronese sports hall. It is not the decisive ball of the set, but Verona takes off the pontini and the second set is taken quite easily.
Break
—
In the third Cisterna works on pride and thanks to a break from Verona (which Stoytchvev points out to the team in a timeout) and Top Volley flies to more than 5 (10-5). The Bulgarian coach gets angry because he doesn’t accept tension drops, while Soli’s tension travels on good numbers. Sedlacek makes the difference and Cisterna wins a deserved set. But it’s not a night for the pontini who did their best in the initial part of the season. Verona comes back in a great way in the fourth set, it is behind a few points, but has a much higher pace than that of Top Volley which is lost in the last points while Mozic and his teammates instead don’t stop pushing. Verona closes the championship in fifth place. While before playing Milan already knows who will play the playoffs, probably against Perugia. While for the Venetians there will almost certainly be Lube Civitanova starting next week. Tension in the final with a red light to Stoytchev who should therefore miss the first game of the playoffs.
March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 20:24)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Superlega #Verona #wins #advance #Cisterna #sends #Milan #playoffs
Leave a Reply