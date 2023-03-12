Verona-Cisterna 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20) Verona conquers the victory that was needed and secures the fifth place by overtaking Cisterna in the last race of the regular season. Verona is looking for the seventh consecutive victory in this final phase of the season. There is a good audience at the sports hall, including the mayor of the city, Damiano Tommasi sitting in the stands and Stoytchev restarts with the “usual” formation with Sapozhkov on the pitch from the first minute. Verona’s reception resists and the home team runs away. Cisterna who clings to the last chances to get to eighth place, fails to worry Verona who makes the difference with the block (6 in the set), in addition to the broadsides that come from the Russian giant who scores 6 points only in the first set. Soli calls the team together, but you can’t see the difference. Even more so in the second set when on 8 all Keita recovers a ball in defense. The Malian instinctively hits it with sliding (and overturned!!!) feet, manages to direct it towards his teammate, Rok Mozic, who fearlessly exploits this atypical lift for the overtaking point. It’s a roar at the Veronese sports hall. It is not the decisive ball of the set, but Verona takes off the pontini and the second set is taken quite easily.