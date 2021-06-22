There Superalloy is far from dead and every day new evidence emerges of the intention of the top European clubs to move forward with their project, challenging the wrath of Uefa.

The New York Times has in fact revealed that A22, the company set up to give life to the Superalloy, presented another motion to the Madrid court.

The purpose of this new legal initiative is the cancellation of the agreement between UEFA and the nine “repentant” founders, that is the six English teams, Inter, Milan and Atletico Madrid.

As reported yesterday by affaritaliani.it, their “repentance” would have been only tactical and not at all substantial.

Hence the attempt to make waste paper plea bargain for 15 million for a total penalty, with withholding of 5% of revenues for next season.

To push the 9 applicants on this path are obviously the three main rebels, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have already obtained through the same channel the suspension of the UEFA proceedings against them.