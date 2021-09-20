The European body has so far frozen the measures against the clubs still involved in the project, but not canceled. Something “outside the rule of law and against the principle of free competition”. Meanwhile, Ceferin risks the crime of disobedience

They are all convinced that he will soon be assigned to another post, and perhaps this is why the judge of Court number 17 in Madrid, the one who deals with the complex and tough legal battle between Uefa and Superlega, is pushing hard to try to get there. to a sentence in a short time.

CEFERIN INCRIMINATED? – Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara today warned Uefa that he has 5 days to withdraw all sanctions against the three members still affiliated with the dying Superlega, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Sanctions that Uefa has frozen, but not canceled. According to what was published by the Madrid court, if Uefa does not implement its president, Aleksander Ceferin, by the end of this week, he could be charged with a crime of disobedience. The court had already invited UEFA to withdraw the charges against the Super League clubs, but, as the court note reads, “UEFA does not appear to have followed the precautionary measures granted”.

OUTSIDE THE RULE OF LAW – “Uefa has positioned itself outside the rule of law, in open promotion of practices that compromise the principle of free competition. To make the approved precautionary measures effective, a mere announcement of suspension of the sentence is not enough, cancellation is necessary The maintenance of disciplinary proceedings, even in a situation of temporal suspension, gives effect in itself to the anti-competitive practices that the deed issued by this court intends to block “. The ball goes to Uefa.

