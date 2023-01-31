Rome – Clamorous sentence pronounced by Provincial Court of Madrid in favor of the Superlegas, accepting the appeal against the Mercantile Court number 17 and rejecting the opposition of UEFA.

In the document to which the Spanish sports daily “As” reports having had access, we read that “Fifa and UEFA cannot justify their anti-competitive behavior as if they were the sole custodians of certain European values, especially if this is to serve as an excuse to support a monopoly from which to exclude or hinder the initiative of the one who aspires to be its competitor, the Super League“.

Also according to what the online edition of “As” writes, which reports that they had access to the sentence device, the three judges of the Madrid Court also write that “what we perceive is an action that has all the characteristics of an unjustifiable abuse by those who hold a position of dominance. Furthermore, we cannot assume in this interim procedure that the profit distribution mechanism used by FIFA and UEFA, which is not endorsed or controlled by an independent public regulator, necessarily constitutes the best possible for the general interests of sport.”

The sensational turning point also concerns the relationship with the clubs involved. The ruling, in fact, “prohibits FIFA and UEFA, during the main proceedings, directly or indirectly (through their associated members, confederations, licensee clubs or national or national leagues) from announcing or threatening any disciplinary or sanctioning measures against clubs , managers and people of the clubs and/or players participating in the preparation of the Super League. Fifa and UEFA must refrain from excluding clubs and/or players participating in the preparation for the Super League“.

“In the event that – concludes the document -, before the resolution of the present request for precautionary measures, some of the conducts described in the previous sections have been put in place, implement the necessary actions to remove them and make them immediately ineffective”.