In front of the coach of the national team, De Giorgi, Gioiella Taranto won the dramatic direct clash for the permanence in the Superlega by beating Siena after a marathon. Palamazzola explodes with a roar at the service of Bartman, ex , who fixes the score at 15-10 for the Apulians who overtake Siena (16 points to 15), but for coach Di Pinto’s team there will be suffering until on the last day.

Locked — The initial set opens with Siena’s first break which goes 3-6, Taranto however places a 5-0 break with Lawani protagonist with 3 points (8-6), thanks also to the excellent serve by Antonov. Not only does the Apulian team overtake but extends (12-8, 16-10) with a very careful block-defense phase (well done Rizzo and two block-outs by Larizza) . Siena goes down by eight in the hole (19-11) and coach Pelillo changes Pinelli setter for Finoli immediately after Petric comes out for Raffaelli. Taranto compared to other occasions does not give up. In the second Siena restarts well (3-5, 5-7) but Taranto rebalances and forces Pelillo on 9-9 to remove Van Garderen and insert Raffaelli to improve reception; Gioiella finds the break on 14-12 (Alletti wall). A block by Mazzone on Lawani brings back the draw (16-16) and first time out for Taranto. At 18-19 Pelillo plays the double substitution (in Pinali and Pereyra, out Finoli and Bartman), but Lawani with a double point (attack and ace) overturns (20-19), the same Frenchman, however, misses a joke and one attack and you go 20-21. We play point by point until 23-23 then a first half by Mazzone and a block by Raffaelli (its impact in the match is good) on Lawani. See also Marta, do you still want to retire? Bastianelli unbeatable in “his of him” Belgium

Van Garderen is back in the third. In Taranto Loeppky, not in perfect physical condition, leaves the field to Andreopulos on 5-6. The Greek, class 20o1, enters fearlessly and makes a good impact in the match and finds 4 points until 13-13. Siena tries to extend with a break of three points (13-16), the Tuscans extend further with Petric. Taranto with heart and grit slowly gnaws at points and around 20 finds the right break with two consecutive blocks (22-20); advantage that he maintains until the end, taking home the first point of the match (25-22, mistake in attack by Mazzone) .

The fourth set sees Taranto post a 4-0 which leads Pelillo to timeout, Taranto also goes 8-3 (Andreopoulos) but Siena is there and doesn’t give up and returns to parity (13-13), taking advantage of a drop in reception of from Puglia. The wizard of Turi plays the second time out on 14-16 with his team in evident difficulty. But the swing of emotions continues because Lawani with two consecutive points after Bartman’s serving error makes it 17-16, with a new counter break (17-20, two blocks on Lawani) . The final set is loaded with tension and it is probably decided on 21-22 when two incredible defenses from Siena exhaust Taranto. Bartman (8 points in the set), with the point of 23-25 ​​takes the two teams to the tie-break. See also A-1 female, Conegliano always commands, Novara overwhelmed

Fifth set which sees Gioiella Prisma find a small advantage (3-1), Siena draws 6-6 but Taranto finds a mini break (8-6) which increases with Lawani’s block on Raffaelli and Bartman’s mistake (11 -7); coach Pelilllo tries everything, Bartman out and Van Garderen in. Siena has none left and becomes very foul leaving the match in the hands of Taranto. Waiting for the Padua race.

February 18 – 21:03

