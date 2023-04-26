Trento-Piacenza 3-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19)

It is the ninth Scudetto final in its history for Itas Trentino (so far four wins and the same number of losses), which thus also guarantees participation in the next Champions League. Playing for third place and, with it, for the last pass for the most prestigious European Cup, will be Gas Sales Piacenza. This is the final response of the decisive play-off game 5 between the Dolomites and Emilia which saw Itas Trentino win in four sets. After a first set entirely from Piacenza, the omelette turns upside down, Trento takes the chair thanks to experience drivers such as Marko Podrascanin and Matey Kaziyski, managing to take control of the game. Thanks also to a break phase that grew a lot during the race, it was impossible for Piacenza to be able to place the third consecutive victory in the series. At the start, the two sextets are the same as in the other four races of the series (5-5). The first break comes with Simon’s block on Lisinac and the subsequent out attack by the Serbian centre-back (6-8), a margin that Leal extends to +3 with a water heater pulled from place-4 (9-12) which forces Lorenzetti to stop the game. Piacenza in the break phase is immediately very effective and for Trento it is difficult to put the ball on the ground continuously (11-15), Brizard immediately starts looking often for his central defenders (Simon makes 13-17) and when the Lucarelli-Simon duo presses Kaziyski wall then Lorenzetti stops everything again (13-18). But the block to one by Romanò on Michieletto (13-19) makes it clear how in this first set Piacenza is bridling Trento’s game with serve, block-defense and reconstruction, which relies on Kaziyski’s serve (his ace of 15-19). Gas Sales dominates (ace by Lucarelli without forcing for 15-22), but on the backs of all the many Piacenza fans who climbed to the foot of the Dolomites a shiver runs on 17-23. That is, when Leal lands on Lavia’s foot when he blocks, his right ankle turns and the Brazilian spiker remains on the ground in pain holding his ankle. Just a big scare, because after a bit of ice spray Leal gets back to playing and Gas Sales Bluenergy closes with an eloquent 18-25 with a final lob from Caneschi. Of Trento’s 18 points, 10 come from mistakes by Piacenza, a symptom of a difficult first set for Lorenzetti’s boys. In the second set, Trento tries to start with a different attitude (5-5), first of all with Kaziyski who takes on many responsibilities and heavy balls on his shoulders (7-7), Michieletto in attack and Podrascanin’s block on Lucarelli underwrite the first break for Trento (13-10) with Botti stopping everything. Ace by Brizard for 14-13, with the Emilian reception lowering his standards compared to the first set (also thanks to a better serve from Trentino) Simon lands the first point on 16-15 just from this set. Lisinac blocks Leal for 18-15 in favor of the Dolomites, a completely different team compared to the first set: Kaziyski’s ace for 21-17 with Michieletto who, one exchange later, blocks Leal. Ace by Caneschi for 22-19 and immediate time-out by Lorenzetti, who thus shocks Itas to manage the last points (ace by Michieletto for 24-19). The set count returned to a draw, the third set immediately opens with all the trappings of a balanced and tight sporting battle: 8-8 with a block by Simon on Kaziyski. Lisinac blocks Simon and it’s 12-9 in favor of the hosts, with Botti stopping the game immediately, but now it’s the Trentino block-defense that harnesses the Emilian attack. Two practically consecutive points from Podrascanin and it’s 17-12 in favor of Trento, Botti is also playing the last discretionary time-out but by now it’s the whole break phase of Trento – including the joke – which puts enormous pressure on Piacenza. Michieletto’s ace for 19-12, inside Recine for Leal and Gironi for Romanò, but now the inertia of this partial is all in favor of the hosts: 22-13 with two points in a row from Lavia. And it was the same former spiker from Ravenna and Modena who closed the game with a pipe, sending Itas ahead 2-1. Podrascanin’s batting round baptizes the fourth set (3-0), Piacenza one step at a time brings everything back to a level at 6-6 with Caneschi’s ace. On the score of 8-6 yellow due to protests in Romanò, with two consecutive points from Podrascanin (10-7) the Emilian bench stops everything but Gas Sales is too foul (attack out by Leal for 12-8) in this phase of the match. The Emilians live on flames, like the Romanò branded one in the joke that brings the guests back to bite the hosts’ heels: 13-12 and Lorenzetti time-out. Lucarelli’s lob and Simon’s block on Michieletto allow Piacenza to stay in line (17-16), but it’s still from nine meters that Trento finds the draw: 20-16 with Michieletto’s ace on Lucarelli. It’s the decisive draw, the one that allows Itas to only have to manage the last balls and to be able to celebrate the landing in the tricolor final. (Nicholas Baldo)