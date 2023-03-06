Anastasi’s team scores the 21st victory in a row. True Volleyball conquers the PalaPanini. Trento is second again. Padua is safe

Penultimate day of Superlega which closes its regular season next Sunday.

Taranto-Perugia 0-3 (22-25, 19-25, 19-25)

PalaMazzola crowded in every order of place (3000 spectators, it hasn’t happened since the absolute debut in the Taranto facility dated 3 October 2004, Taranto Volley-Sisley Treviso 3-2). Thanks to the presence of the world champions from Perugia but also to the ticket at popular prices (7 euros), promoted by president Bongiovanni’s club for the last home match of the regular season. No miracle on the shores of the Ionian, however, with leaders Perugia passing easily on a Taranto without Loeppky (still injured) and Stefani on the scoresheet but not yet usable. The Umbrians, on the other hand, in view of Wednesday’s Champions League in Berlin, are keeping Leon, Rychlicki and Russo at rest. Perugia immediately puts his head forward (3-6, 10-13), hits and receives well and makes it clear to Lawani, on the pitch despite a calf problem in the morning’s finishing up, that tonight he won’t pass. The gap increases (13-19), Taranto does everything possible and thanks to two consecutive invasions by Perugia it shortens (15-19) but coach Anastasi tries to close the set in a short time by putting Cardenas in place of Flavio and is immediately ace (16-20). Taranto however remains in the game and forces the Umbrian coach to call time-out on 22-24 (it was 20-24). An error in the service of Andreopulos, however, closes the partial (22-25). In the second set, Taranto finds a small initial break (3-1) but Perugia sprints immediately and within five minutes finds itself at +3 (10-13) with coach Di Pinto who calls time out to break the pace but is forced to call another suspension at 12-16 after Herrera’s ace. Taranto has few solutions of sub-net weight and on 13-19 he replaces Andreopoulos with Ekstrand (outside a 2001, inside a 2003) but much more is needed to worry the leaders. Set closed by Sir 25-19 despite Taranto closing with 70% efficiency in attack. The difference was made by the excellent serve by Sir, 3 aces with 0 by Gioiella Prisma. In the third set coach Di Pinto changes a central player (Gargiulo for Larizza) but Perugia plays with confidence and the authoritarian attitude of the top club which concedes nothing and flies easily to +4 (4-8). Taranto tries to get closer (11-13) with Ekstrand in place of Andreopoulos but is pushed back (12-18). The Apulians have few arrows to their bow and if the joke does not sting and in attack the solutions are scarce, it is difficult to scratch the certainties of Giannelli (man of the match) and his teammates who freeze the match by closing on 25-19, seal set from Herrera. (John Saracino) See also Carolina Troncoso, new reinforcement of Junior from Barranquilla

Padua-Trento 1-3 (27-25, 22-25, 21-25, 27-29)

Padua comes within a whisker of winning the Superlega permanence on the field. The bianconeri have four set balls to close the fourth set, but they fail in the enterprise. Trento is relentless and cynical in the most important moment, driven by a superlative Kaziysky (25 points and 61 percent in attack, mvp of the match). In Padua, Petkovic’s 23 points and Takahashi’s 17 are not enough. The record. Padova gets off to a better start (9-7), but Trento reacts immediately in batting (10-11). The two teams are arm in arm at 14-14, then the bianconeri try an extension on Gardini’s block (17-15) and then at 20-17 with another ace from Gardini. Cuttini’s team goes up 24-22, but fails to materialize. Trento makes the counterbreak (24-25), but a double error by Podrascanin and Michieletto give the hosts the set. Lorenzetti’s team reacts immediately to the knockout and starts well at the start of the second set (7-11). A break that the Trentino players take up to 11-15. Takahashi’s and Gardini’s service bring Padua back into contact (18-19), but it’s a flash in the pan. Kaziyski takes his hands by the hand and Trento closes the score (22-25). Balance at the start of the third set (4-4). At 7-5 Laurenzano injures his wrist, in place of him Pace. The match goes on the tracks of parity (10-10). Michieletto takes the attack on his shoulders and Trento tries the draw (16-18). Padua tries, but Itas has another step (21-25). The fourth set is a distillation of emotions, with the set played point by point until 20-22, when Padova places a 4-0 break which gives Padova two saving balls. But the bianconeri, in the end, didn’t realize four of them and so Trento didn’t have to say it twice to end the game. In Padua the applause of the 4000 of the Kioene Arena remains, packed in every order of place. In Trento three gold points. (Maximum Salmaso)

Modena-Monza 2-3 (23-25, 18-25, 30-28, 25-18, 16-18)

Vince Monza, at the tie break, a success after an interminable match which in fact sanctions the entry of Vero Volley into the playoffs. Modena wakes up late, plays two forgettable sets (especially the second), returns to the match driven by Lagumdzja, takes the match to the fifth, but goes out on 8-4 and Monza flies towards victory. Modena is now third at 40 points, overtaken by Trento who has 41 points and on Sunday there will be the decisive match between Trento and Valsa to understand who will finish behind Perugia. A match that proposed other reasons of interest not properly linked to the standings: the presence in the Monza ranks of Daviskiba and Federici, the next players from Modena. Furthermore, the absence due to disqualification of Ngapeth, proposes Rosseaux as second spiker (Marchal will do better) recently hired to reinforce the attack department. Monza which I will have in the last match Siena must try to lock down the playoffs, Modena forced to win to keep second place. Important prerequisites for an endless match Modena on the field with Bruno-Lagumdzjia, Stankovic-Sanguinetti, Rosseaux-Rinaldi, libero Rossini. Zimmermann-Grozer, Davyskiba-Maar, Galassi-Di Martno, free Federici. Modena’s first break on Rinaldi’s ace (6-2) which forces Eccheli into the first timeout. Lagumdzjia is the attack terminal that Bruno often calls into question. On the other hand, Grozer starts well. The hosts maintain +4 (12-8) before suffering a partial from Monza (16-14) which is completed by Grozer’s attack which is equal (17-17) Immediately after Maar misses the ball as much as possible advantage. Grozer’s ace and again parity. Modena goes back on with the block of Lagumdzija (20-19). The Gialloblù reception does not hold and Monza goes up by 2. Di Martino’s block on the Turkish brings the Brianza up to 24-21. Grozer closes it on 25-23. 8 points each in the set for Grozer and Lagumdzjia. In the second set Modena, instead of showing a reaction, lets go, Rosseaux’s lobs are easy prey for Monza and Lagumdzjia begins to feel tired. At 14-7 for Grozer et al, Giani swaps Rosseaux for Marchal. Almost non-existent reception and block for Modena, sure Monza who leads 16-9 and does not break down on Marechal’s double who brings Modena back in the slipstream (13-16).. Davyskiba’s ace puts Vero Volley back on track and wins in carriage 25-18 with the 8 points of Maar and Grozen in one set. The third set does not change the script. An ace from Davyskiba immediately directs the game to this point on predictable tracks. Lagumdzjia re-emerges,. The Monza attack is a complicated rebus for Giani’s block-defence. However Modena with its breaks manages to keep Monza in its sights who at 15-16 begins to feel the danger which becomes concrete on Marchal’s wall on Grozer, followed by that of Sanguinetti on Davyskiba (17-16) Monza who had replaced Grozer with Szwarc and Zimmermann with Kreling, suffers the return of Modena who brick by brick brings Monza to the advantage of the third set and completes the work with the ace of Lagumdzjia (11 personal points in this partial) Modena is alive again and is going to lead also in the fourth set at 9-5. Rinaldi’s ace brings the advantage to +5, while Monza gives the impression of having lost its certainties. The mental and perhaps even physical decline of Vero Volley turns on the green light which also exploits the mistakes of the opponents to get on 18-9. Monza recovers 3 points, Lagumdzija serves and the tie-break is practically served. Almost, because with excessive confidence Modena makes some mistakes (22-16) which partially revive Monza. Fifth set that begins with a winning attack by Marchal, the positive protagonist of the evening when he entered in place of Rosseaux. Lagumdzjia continues to wear the role of driver (5-2), with attacks, aces and even dribbling, he is the soul of Modena who changes sides ahead 8-4. The Gialloblù skidded, Grozen and Maar returned to the chair. On 14-13, an error in Rinaldi’s service. Maar’s block and attack close the match. (Paolo Reggianini) See also Superlega, Vibo Valentia beats all problems: Padua ko

Siena – Verona 0-3 (21-25, 20-25, 19-25) Celebrate Verona, which wins in Siena in three sets, but above all celebrate Padua, which is mathematically safe despite losing to Trento. Little history at the Palaestra, Verona proves to be superior in every fundamental and archives each set with relative comfort. Unstoppable Sapozhkov, author of 20 points, excellent Mozic, both well triggered by Spirito, but in general everything runs perfectly for the Scala. For Siena, the hopes of staying in the Superlega are reduced to minimum terms: they must win in Monza and hope that Taranto doesn’t do the same in Milan. An amazing Sapozhkov scores eight points and guides Verona to victory in the first set. The break that decides the first set comes with Grozdanov’s serve (10-14). Bartman halves the gap (12-14), Cortesia widens it again (12-17). Well Ricci for 16-19, Petric mends to -2 (20-22) but the usual Sapozhkov puts back three points between the two teams. Mozic cleverly resolves a long exchange, the Courtesy wall closes the accounts. Verona immediately starts well also in the second, thanks to Spirito’s block and Cortesia’s ace (5-8). Two consecutive points from Petric for the draw (10-10), another block, this time from Cortesia, for the new +3 guest (11-14). It is the beginning of the decisive draw, with Grozdanov blocking and then sinking for +5 (15-20). Finoli’s ace to bring Siena closer (17-20), yet another point from Sapozhkov then Mozic for the 2-0. The only blue and white jolt in the third set (3-1), then four points in a row from Verona and the breakaway begins. Cortesia still works well on the block (5-9), one of the rare errors by the Russian opposite allows Siena to return to -2 (11-13), then an air invasion brings Siena even closer to -1 (15-16) . But Verona accelerates again, Sapozhkov also scores with the block, Keita signs the ace of +6. Pereyra’s mistake, who entered in mid-set in place of Bartman, delivers the match to Verona. (Stefano Salvadori) See also F1 | Wolff and Hamilton desert the FIA ​​awards ceremony

March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 22:02)

