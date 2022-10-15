Third win in a row for Perugia, who managed to get the better of Verona in three sets (after Monza and Siena), which stopped after beating Piacenza and Trento at the tie-break in the first two days.

Sir Safety Susa Perugia – Withu Verona 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)

There was the predictable technical superiority on the part of Andrea Anastasi’s sextet, which however has yet to find the necessary continuity of performance in several men. The coach Andrea Anastasi has deployed the Umbrian sextet with Giannelli in the direction, Rychlicki opposite, Russo and Solè central, Leon and Semeniuk spikers and Colaci free. On the other hand, Verona presented itself with Raphael as director, Sapozhkov opposite, Cortesia and Mosca in the middle, Mozic and Keita spikers, with Gaggini free. In the first set there were some hard-fought phases, with Perugia not able to take off and Verona was able to reach parity at 17-17 (ace by Keita, among the best of his, despite its discontinuity), for then see Sir Safety run away again thanks to an ace from Giannelli for 23-21 and go to close with another ace, this time from Semeniuk (25-22). The second set is without history, with Sir Safety extending from the start and then consolidating the advantage thanks to the growth in attack of Rychlicki (7 points with 57% in attack) and went to close (25-14) with a diagonal attack from Semeniuk.