The absolute protagonist of the match was the Czech spiker Dzavoronok, scoring 32 points. Monza has always chased the Apulian team going down 2-1 and recovering at the tie-break. The first set is won by Taranto thanks to a good ball exchange. The rossoblù team is always ahead in the score (13-8,19-15, 22-17) even if Monza tries to get closer (22-20), but an attack from the second line by Sabbi and a first half by Alletti close 25- 22. In the second Monza, which confirms Katic in the field in place of Kayagin (he had entered the 10-7 of the first set), he remains glued to the hosts who manage to have only a break ahead then reassembled by the Lombards. The final is point by point until 23-23 then two attacks by Katic and Beretta decide. In the third set Taranto does not let his guard down and immediately starts strong (10-5, 13-7). Six points of advantage that he holds until the end. But practically the game of the Apulians ends here. Physical and mental decline with Monza taking advantage of it (Grozdanov takes the place of Galassi) and leveled the score in the fourth by increasing the pressure in batting with the reception of the Gioiella Prisma in apnea. Dzavoronok subnet is more than one sentence (9 points in the set). In the fifth there is no story. Monza ahead 7-3. Di Pinto tries to change something (outside Sabbi and Randazzo, inside Stefani and Gironi), but it is too late to attempt a lucid reaction.