Civitanova-Monza 1-3 (25-22, 33-35, 20-25, 14-25) It ends as before. Monza is confirmed as the black beast of Lube always beaten by the Lombards this season. Service (9 aces) and block (12 points on ground) above all, but overall a tough performance by Eccheli’s team in all the fundamentals which had the spearheads in Maar mvp and top scorer (his final series in service) , Davyskiba and Di Martino under the net (4 winning blocks). For Lube comes the second consecutive defeat in SuperLega and at home the red and white have not won since 21 December in the added time against Siena, in between also Milan’s elimination from the Final Four of the Coppa Italia. After a decent start, Civitanova showed limitations in attack and little effectiveness in serving, dying out as the sets went by, despite Blengini having uselessly rotated part of his roster in front of Juantorena’s eyes who is ready for Turkey after China.

Same setup

—

Lube which presents itself with the same setup as the last Champions League match in Portugal, with Nikolov and Zaytsev on the bench for the benefit of Garcia and Yant as starters. In the ranks of the Lombards, the latest arrival, the Cuban Hernandez, starts from the bench. Challenge characterized by a point to point that brings the race into total balance. Vero Volley who does not take advantage of the initial 7-11 because Civitanova asserts himself in attack by going back uphill and remaining in close contact with the Lombards who instead focus a lot on the efficiency of the serve. So the final is yet to be written: too many mistakes, first by Monza then by Civitanova, determine the last balls played of the partial, with Yant and Garcia putting down the decisive points of the set for Civitanova. The second set played along the lines of the previous one was crazy, i.e. point by point, even if the Brianza players preferred blocking (6 winning blocks): everything was decided in extra time with two aces from Davyskiba in the tenth set ball, after which even the Lube had had an opportunity to close the partial in his favour. Third set which once again sees the block and the service of Vero Volley prevail, with a Civitanova in great difficulty who falls under 11-17, hints at a reaction with the entry of Sottile which however is not enough to complete the comeback against an opponent who conquers the overtaking set. Fourth again in the sign of Monza, with a few jolts from Civitanova who, however, sees his opponents run away immediately despite Yant’s return to the field. Match sealed by the amazing Maar from nine meters. Is the crisis now opening for Civitanova? (Mauro Giustozzi)