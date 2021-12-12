Modena-Taranto 3-1 (17-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16)

–

Modena wins the sixth in a row in the championship and consolidates fourth place, almost a guarantee after today’s result with Taranto, on the eve of the last leg in Padua. A painful victory after a subdued start and with Leal kept at rest. In fact, while Di Pinto renounces Sabbi and Randazzo by deploying Stefani and Gironi, van Garderen replaces Leal in the Modena field. The Gialloblù crushes, after the warm-up, goes to sit on the bench, officially by technical choice, or at least this is the version of the club. The host formation starts well, defending a lot for the 2-5. Taranto finds no opposition in the Modena wall with Gironi and Stefani, 8-14. Laurenzano’s defense turns into the point of 10-17, Ngapeth and above all Abdel Aziz do not pass and Taranto flies to +8. Van Garderen’s mistake gives Prisma 8 set balls at 16-24 which becomes 17-25. In the second set, Modena starts well with Nimir and Bruno’s ace (4-1). Ngapeth, however, has wet powders and Taranto returns to -1 and there is only Abdel Aziz to give certainties to Bruno. Just the opposite takes place on 18-14. At 20-17 Di Pinto inserts Sabbi and Dosanjh and the change bears fruit, with -1 signed by Joao Rafael on 21-20. Van Garderen wakes up for 24-22, but Ngapeth is blocked by Stefani on 24-24 but Stefani himself gives Modena the set with the parallel out of 27-25.