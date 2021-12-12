By beating Taranto 3-1, Giani’s team maintains the standings in view of the Italian cup matches. Two more races at 6pm
Modena-Taranto 3-1 (17-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16)
Modena wins the sixth in a row in the championship and consolidates fourth place, almost a guarantee after today’s result with Taranto, on the eve of the last leg in Padua. A painful victory after a subdued start and with Leal kept at rest. In fact, while Di Pinto renounces Sabbi and Randazzo by deploying Stefani and Gironi, van Garderen replaces Leal in the Modena field. The Gialloblù crushes, after the warm-up, goes to sit on the bench, officially by technical choice, or at least this is the version of the club. The host formation starts well, defending a lot for the 2-5. Taranto finds no opposition in the Modena wall with Gironi and Stefani, 8-14. Laurenzano’s defense turns into the point of 10-17, Ngapeth and above all Abdel Aziz do not pass and Taranto flies to +8. Van Garderen’s mistake gives Prisma 8 set balls at 16-24 which becomes 17-25. In the second set, Modena starts well with Nimir and Bruno’s ace (4-1). Ngapeth, however, has wet powders and Taranto returns to -1 and there is only Abdel Aziz to give certainties to Bruno. Just the opposite takes place on 18-14. At 20-17 Di Pinto inserts Sabbi and Dosanjh and the change bears fruit, with -1 signed by Joao Rafael on 21-20. Van Garderen wakes up for 24-22, but Ngapeth is blocked by Stefani on 24-24 but Stefani himself gives Modena the set with the parallel out of 27-25.
Taranto does not give up
Immediately the return of the hosts, Di Pinto restarts with Randazzo for Gironi, Modena seems to have shaken off the apathy of the first hour: 6-2. Van Garderen rises in tone, after a few exchanges Ngapeth also grows but Taranto does not give up. Abdel Aziz scores the ace of 20-16 before the French again closed with the lob of 25-19. Fourth set that closes the match. Van Garderen’s ace is worth 7-4. Randazzo and Stefani calmly mend the tear: 10-10 which however does not last long, 13-10 is propitiated by Nimir who then also signs 20-15, Sabbi out for +6 and there is no more history until ace from Ngapeth closing the dispute.
