Modena-Trento 1-3 (21-25, 21-25, 27-25, 20-25)

It is the third championship victory for Trento, the fourth defeat out of five games played for Modena. Different moods for two of the four protagonists of the next Super Cup who anticipated tonight the round of 11 December. The two historical rivals presented themselves with similar rankings: three defeats for both. Trento with two more points but also one more game. Too fresh the blow for Modena last Sunday against Milan, not to try to react in front of their own public proving, as many say, an outsider in the league. An important test for Trento which sided with Sbertoli as director and Kaziyski opposite, in the band Michieletto and Lavia, central Podrascanin and Lisiniac. The free is Laurenzano Modena again with Rossini free, confirmation in the center for Bossi and Krick, Bruno diagonally with Laumdzija, spikers Rinaldi and Ngapeth. First set, Michieletto’s ace on Rinaldi immediately launches Trento ahead 4 to 1, which then becomes 5 a1 on Kaziyski’s replay, forcing Giani to the first timeout. The wall on Lavia gives courage to Modena. On Lagumdzija’s serve, Modena builds a comeback and moves to 6 all which becomes 9 to 9. Modena disunites and Trento with a partial of 6 to 0 (Michieletto’s poker, block on Ngapeth and error of the French) distances himself ( 15-9). Lorenzetti’s team shoots on 19 to 11 always with the excellent Michieletto approaching the set. The home yellows react until 18 to 21. Michieletto’s replay (18-22) weighs down and slows down the comeback from Modena. On 20-22 Lagumdzija sends out the ball of the possible -1. Kaziysky returns the wall to Ngapeth and Michieletto, the great protagonist of the set, closes the case. For the same Michieletto 11 points and a 75% in attack, with a block and an ace. In the second set we travel on parity tracks. None takes off, Modena after chasing goes ahead 14-12 with Bossi, Trento replies that with the second line of Michieletto brings him back ahead. Decisive moment of the set on 20 equal: Kaziyski, an attack out of Lagumdzja and an invasion of Bossi, in practice yield the partial to Trento. The surrender of Modena with the timid attack of Ngapeth. Second set. Third set, the pride of Bruno and his companions brings Modena back ahead, playing with Marchal in place of Rinaldi and Stankovic for Krick. Kaziysky is a point of reference for Sbertoli who can spare Lavia. On the other hand Bruno must insist with Lagumdzija also because the state of form of Ngapeth is what it is. Trento mends the tear and finds parity (13-13). Modena tries to get back into the game and tries 21-19 despite the many mistakes. Fatigue emerges, Lavia remains in the shadows, Kaziyski attacks (9 points only in this set) continuously. Marchal signs an important Modena advantage (23-22), Ngapeth’s final block closes the set in favor of Modena. Giani’s men pay for the effort and return to chase Trento who ensures a good advantage (7-12). Double red for Ngapeth and Lisiniac for some sparks under the net, penalties that do not change the gaps: 17 to 14 for Trento. Modena goes apnea, Kaziysky after more than two games continues to be the protagonist. And he is the best of the evening