Civitanova-Modena 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-19) – Atomic attack of Civitanova that demolishes a Modena that melts like snow in the sun at the first difficulties. So Lube wins the first home game, redeems the false start against Padua, in the sign of a Zaytsev who has returned to shine in the role of the opposite, well assisted by the young spikers Yant and Bottolo, masterfully orchestrated by Lucio De Cecco. And so the Emilians never come into play, revealing a foul serve, predictable attack, unlikely defenses and many errors. The only one to try to keep up with his opponents was Lagumdzija at times, but very little. So it is all too easy for the tricolors to lead the dances from the first to the last ball. In Lube Zaytsev returns to his role as the favorite opposite of Garcia while Yant is paired with Bottolo as spikers to complete the traditional sextet. In the ranks of Modena the new signing Marechal starts from the bench. Start in the sign of the Cuban hitter who paired with the Tsar digs the break of 7-4 that directs the partial with the hosts ahead. Modena appears very foul in the service (7 direct errors), imprecise in attack and in difficulty in defense. So Bottolo extends the Marche advantage in the set (12-7), among the Emilians there is the debut of Marechal for Rinaldi but it is still Yant who snatches for 20-15. Five set points won by Civitanova, Emilians who cancel two of them before capitulating. In the second he deceives the excellent start of Modena ‘branded’ Ngapeth: Zaytsev, explosive in the role of opposite, takes care of mending the tear in the partial thanks to a Civitanova who raises the level of his game and finds the watershed in the service shift of De Cecco. A very heavy break that Modena collects by moving away in the score (13-8) thanks also to the excellent responses it finds in Bottolo and Yant. There are eleven set points that the red and white go to conquer, closing at the first opportunity with Nikolov. In the third, it is always Zaytsev who leads the dance by tightening the ropes of a Valsa Group that surrenders even before the last ball falls. (Mauro Giustozzi) See also Egonu gives the Italian Cup to Conegliano in front of Mattarella

Milan-Siena 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 25-17) – All easy for Milan, which slipped the second victory in the league dragged by Patry and Mergarejo. Emma Villas Aubay Siena begins the match with the diagonal made up of Finoli and Pinali, with Petric and Van Garderen in the band, Mazzone and Ricci in the center, Bonami free. Milan starts with Porro-Patry, Mergarejo-Ebadipour, Loser-Vitelli, Pesaresi. For the Lombard team a dominated match, battle only in the second set when Petric and Pinali drag the Tuscan team and the inclusion of Swan Ngapeth gives more balance to the guests. The Allianz did not lose control and also took advantage of the second set to close the match

Taranto-Monza 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-19) – In the match between Gioiella Prisma Taranto and Vero Volley Monza, valid for the third day of Superlega, one of the two teams had the opportunity to cancel the zero in the victory item. To conquer the first seasonal success is the Apulian team coached by coach Di Pinto, who after the opaque performance of Cisterna, presented a determined formation, with only one variation on the field (the central Larizza in place of the regular colleague Gargiulo) and immediately able to put pressure on the opponent. Taranto’s performance is unanimous, insightful, effective block, careful defense and precise reception. The latter allowed the setter Falaschi to send in double figures both the opposite Stefani and the receiving hammer Loeppky. Monza was in the game only in the first set but then paid for the great difficulties in reception, fundamental in which the Canadian hitter Maar lived a bad night, forcing the setter Visic to a predictable attack game that could only count in alternating phases about Grozer. The match, which began at 6:15 pm, due to the late arrival at the PalaMazzola of the Monza bus, was only balanced in the first balanced set with the two teams putting their nose forward by two or three points and then recovering each other. The decisive breakup takes place on 23-23 with the award-winning firm Falaschi-Stefani who packs the set ball and Monza which then gives the point of the partial with an attack out of the former Taranto Di Martino. In the second and third partial sets, Taranto puts pressure with a joke and a block and Monza loses the compass almost immediately by going under several points at the beginning of each set, no longer able to find a good ball change and peppering his game with errors in every basic. Mvp of the match the Canadian spiker from Taranto Loepkky, author of 16 points. (Giovanni Saracino) See also Formula E | De Vries: "Thanks halo, but it looked worse on TV"

