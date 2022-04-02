Lube Civitanova reaches the championship semifinals, overcoming Monza 1-3 in race 2 of the quarters. The 2173 spectators drag the home players to an excellent performance despite the absence of Grozer, troubling Civitanova. La Lube, however, also finds herself in difficulties and with a Lucarelli (22 points) in an unstoppable crescendo she immediately closes the series after suffering in the second set and reacting in the following ones. For locals, there are 21 from a very good Davyskiba and 15 from Dzavoronok.

Monza-Civitanova 1-3 (26-28, 25-19, 17-25, 23-25)

Eccheli, without Grozer and Grozdanov influenced, starts with Orduna-Dzavoronok diagonally, Beretta-Galassi central, Katic-Davyskiba spikers and Federici free. Blengini responds with the basic sextet: De Cecco in the direction opposite to Zaytsev, Lucarelli and Juantorena on the sides, Simon and Anzani in the center, Balaso free. The house wall keeps Simon under control, and De Cecco gives space to Lucarelli and Zaytsev. Monza, however, is there, especially with Davyskiba but at a distance also with Dzavoronok (without training on the legs this week, always due to flu). The Czech signs the first extension (12-10), but the teams go on arm in arm. The locals waste 3 set points, Simon mura Davyskiba (25-26) and Lube at the second set point closes with Zaytsev 26-28. Monza does not feel the blow and continues to play and defend, with Davyskiba unleashed. Civitanova is foul on the serve, and at 10-7 Blengini calls the first timeout. Dzavoronok and Davyskiba, however, do not drop, while the guests make too many mistakes (3 in a row for 16-11 and second timeout). Lube is on the ropes (inside Gabi Garcia, Yant Herrera and Kovar for Zaytsev, Juantorena and Lucarelli) and sinks 20-12, partially mending, but Vero Volley does not break down and closes 25-19. Immediate response from the cooks, who from 5-5 fly 8-16 with Lucarelli and Zaytsev as protagonists. Civitanova more lucid, Monza less reactive, even if on the wall it continues to be present: there are two in a row by Galassi, before ace and attack from the second line by Davyskiba for 13-17. With Calligaro and Karyagin in the field Civitanova extends again and closes 17-25 (1-2) with Simon’s block. It starts again and is still in balance, broken by Monza (11-9). Response of the guests with Lucarelli who is unstoppable diagonally, and Lube responds (13-15). Agitated final, with the Brazilian always the protagonist. On the second attempt Civitanova closes 23-25 ​​after 4 touches of Monza and closes 1-3.