The Superlega obtains a success in the judicial halls against Fifa and Uefa: the Provincial Court of Madrid has accepted the appeal against the Mercantile Court and rejected the opposition of the body that regulates football in Europe, stating in the device that the two associations ” they cannot justify their anti-competitive behavior as if they were the only custodians of certain European values, especially if this is to serve as an excuse to support a monopoly from which they can exclude or hinder the initiative of what aspires to be its competitor, the Superlega ”.

The sentence, issued by three magistrates who make up the judging panel, reads again: “What is perceived is an action that has all the characteristics of an unjustifiable abuse by those who hold a dominant position. We cannot assume in this precautionary procedure that the profit distribution mechanism used by FIFA and UEFA, which is not controlled by an independent public regulator, necessarily constitutes the best possible solution for the general interests of sport.”

A real success for Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the last three European clubs remaining attached to the project after the “withdrawal” of the other 9 clubs including, in Italy, also Inter and Milan.

The device also orders FIFA and UEFA to “abstain from adopting any provision or action against the Superlega” and to “announce or threaten any disciplinary or sanctioning measure against the clubs, managers and players of the clubs participating in the preparation of the same” .

In the past, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had often spoken of possible sanctions for clubs that had joined the parallel project.

The final word on the lawsuit will be placed by the EU Court of Justice, which will probably pronounce itself in March.