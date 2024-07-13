Superjet 100 flight from Nizhnevartovsk to Mineralnye Vody requested an emergency landing

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane requested an emergency landing due to technical problems, the Telegram channel reports. “112”.

An emergency occurred on the morning of July 13 on a flight from Nizhnevartovsk to Mineralnye Vody. According to the source, the aircraft’s generator failed. There were 103 people on board.

As reported RIA News According to the Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office, the plane landed at its destination airport in normal mode.

Earlier, a Gazprom Avia Superjet crashed in the Kolomensky District. There were three people on board, they did not survive. Three main versions of the disaster are currently being considered.