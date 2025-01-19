The women’s derby corresponding to the 15th day of the F League 24-25 played this Sunday at the Jesús Navas stadium was for Sevilla. After an even first half, David Losada’s team were much superior throughout the second half and, thanks to the goals of Lucía Moral and Cortés, they won the first league match of the season between the first Sevillian women’s teams in the current championship. In this way, the Sevilla team took revenge for the Verdiblanco victory in the final of the Andalusian Cup played last September (0-1).

The first half was even. David Losada’s team tried to do damage on the wings, mainly on the right, but the Heliopolitan defense did not have much trouble with the entrances of Inés Arnáiz or Padilla-Bidas, who, yes, gave the afternoon to Blanca Muñoz. On the contrary, Joseba Aguirre’s pupils tried to have more contact with the ball and play it through the center, but they found themselves under strong pressure from Sevillistas Pamela and Gemma who prevented Rosa Márquez, Carol and Soliveres from connecting clearly with the attackers. Naima and Carla.

There were no clear scoring opportunities, although the goalkeepers of both teams, Sullastres and Vizoso, had to intervene on occasion. It was in the second minute when the ball reached any of the areas for the first time. It was in the Sevilla team. Carla, after a poor clearance by the Nervion defense, fired a soft volley into the penalty area but the Catalan goalkeeper caught the ball easily. Then it was Sevilla Femenino’s turn. Nuria Ligero lost the ball in the Betic exit from behind, it reached Lucía Moral who, from afar, tried to surprise Vizoso without success. The ball went out.

In the 17th minute the visiting team had a good chance. Rosa Márquez launched a free kick into the heart of the area, Carla came in from behind and was left alone against Sullastres, but she neither controlled the ball nor finished. The rest of the attempts were from Sevilla. All overlooked. One of them was a corner kick that was closing towards the Betic goal, but Vizoso was attentive to clear it. As the green and white goal did every time the ball flew over their zone. With this tremendous equality we reached the break.









But after passing through the locker room the duel changed completely and became clearly red and white. It was the home team that came out stronger. David Losada’s girls continued to pressure and they had Vizoso intervene on occasion, but from afar. The same goes for the green and white ones with Sullastres. Both goalkeepers were very sober, both between the posts and every time they had to go out to cover an attack or shot in their area. All this, until the first goal of the match arrived. It was in the 54th minute. After a long move by the Sevilla team towards Lucía Moral’s career, Nuria Ligero arrived with sufficiency to take the ball. The Betic captain gave too much away towards Vizoso and Lucía Moral appeared to control the ball, dribble towards the visiting goal and score the first goal at will. Roberts could do nothing to stop it.

The goal was a splash of cold water for the Betics. In fact, throughout the second half it took them a lot to reach the goal defended by Sullastres with some danger. The second of the locals was close. Kanteh, who replaced Raquel Morcillo, received an inside ball with a great advantage over the green and white defense, saw Vizoso come out and put a Vaseline on him that finally fell short and the visiting goalkeeper managed to catch.

Aguirre’s team was missed in attack during the second half, but the green and white team’s most quality players, Rosa Márquez, Carol, Naima or Carla, did not appear. In the end, the match was decided in favor of the Nervionenses before reaching the 80th minute. The Chilean Cortés, who minutes before replaced Gemma Gili, received the ball in the three-quarter zone without opposition from visiting players, she was again ahead to Vizoso, and this time yes, although the Heliopolitan goalkeeper managed to touch the ball again, the ball ended up inside the goal. Carol Férez already tried in stoppage time, before being replaced by Marina in the 92nd minute, to close the gap with a header but Sullastres caught and prevented the goal from Heliopolitan honour. Then, the Sevilla goalkeeper sent a good header from Cameron over the crossbar.

Sevilla FC Women:

Sullastres; Débora García, Lucía Corrales, Diana Gomes (Nazareth, d. 82), Eva Llamas; Raquel Morcillo (Kanteh, m. 59), Padilla-Bidas (Alba López, m. 59), Pamela González, Gemma Gili (Cortés, m. 75), Inés Arnáiz; and Lucía Moral (Alba Cerrato, d. 75).

Paula Vizoso; María Ruiz (Cameron, d. 69), Dorine, Rihannon Roberts, Nuria Ligero (Alba Rodao, d. 77), Blanca Muñoz; Rosa Márquez, Carol Férez (Marina, d. 92), Gema Soliveres; Naima and Carla (Santaliestra, d. 92).

1-0, m. 54: Lucía Moral. 2-0, m. 78: Courteous.

Zulema González González (Galician Committee). He reprimanded Dorine, María Ruiz and Diana Gomes.

1,785 spectators at the Jesús Navas stadium. 15th day of the F League.

After the victory, Sevilla Femenino continues with its positive streak, since the previous day they beat Eibar away 0-3, while Betis Féminas has accumulated another game without winning, since last weekend they tied in the Luis del Sol sports city against Madrid CFF. The distance between Sevillistas and Béticas in the classification widens to four points, with David Losada’s girls, with 19 points, while Joseba Aguirre’s girls are left with 15, six more than the relegation border.