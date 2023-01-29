Novak Djokovic has impressively won the Australian Open for the tenth time in his career. The 35-year-old Serbian, who has never lost a final in Melbourne, beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets: 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

With that, Djokovic brings his total number of Grand Slam titles to 22, equaling Rafael Nadal’s record. The Spaniard was already eliminated in the second round as the defending champion in Melbourne this year. Roger Federer, who stopped last year, was the best at a Grand Slam tournament twenty times.

Djokovic won the Australian Open for the first time in 2008 and repeated that trick in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2020. Last year Djokovic was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open because he does not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic back at number 1

Djokovic, who replaces Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz as number 1 in the world, hardly got into trouble against Tsitsipas. In the first set, the Serbian made his first break at 2-1. Both players did not lose their serve turn afterwards.

In the second set, Tsitsipas missed an opportunity to bring back the tension. The world number 4 received a set point on Djokovic’s service at 5-4, but did not use it. Djokovic was the better in the tiebreak.

The third set was also equal. Tsitsipas won a service against Djokovic for the first time in the match, but immediately afterwards he also surrendered his service (1-1). The tiebreak had to bring the decision again. Djokovic quickly ran away and did not relinquish that lead.

Novak Djokovic receives congratulations from Stefanos Tsitsipas. © AP







Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. © AFP, AP



